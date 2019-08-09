Buxton mountain rescuers assist young person with ankle injury on Win Hill

Buxton and Edale Mountain Rescue Teams have helped rescue a young person who suffered an ankle injury on Win Hill.

Both crews were called to the scene yesterday, August 8, after the person called for support when injuring themselves during descent.

Crews arrived and assisted the young person, via an MR vehicle, and the person was taking to an ambulance that was waiting for them.

A spokesman for Buxton MRT said: "The team was called out with Edale Mountain Rescue Team to a young person who, whilst descending, had an ankle injury on Win Hill.

"An MR vehicle was able to gain access via woodland tracks. The casualty was helped into the vehicle and driven to a waiting EMAS ambulance."