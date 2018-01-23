Buxton Mountain Rescuer honoured after four decades of lifesaving

A lifesaving volunteer who has given four decades to Buxton mountain rescue has been honoured by the chairman of the branch.

Eric Needham has received national recognition from Mountain Rescue England and Wales and the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation for 40 years voluntary service.

He said: “Forty years ago I joined Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BRMT) because I wanted to do something worthwhile.

“It has been an immensely positive and rewarding experience.

“Hundreds of people have been rescued and many lives saved but in the end it is not any one individual but a team effort that has achieved that.

“I am satisfied that I have played my part to the full and also to have helped the team develop into the first class organisation it is today.

“I am very proud to be a member of the mountain rescue family.”

Over the years Eric has been involved in more than 1000 call outs over the 40 years and part of the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team leadership committee for more than 20 years.

He produced the team member’s development guide in addition to setting the team up as a charity.

Eric was presented with his long service certificates from BMRT chairman Richard Doran on behalf of the two rescue organisations.

The team was formed in 1964 and Eric joined in the 1970s when the volunteers were based out of garage in Dove Holes.

He was still saving lives when HRH the Princess of Wales officially reopened the headquarters back in 1990 and has seen both membership and call-out numbers grow over the years.