Just after 4pm yesterday (Friday, July 22), the Buxton Mountain Rescue team was rushed out to an injured walker next to the Monsal Trail just below Monsal Head.

When team members arrived on the scene, they administered Entonox as the hiker was encountering a high pain-score.

After the pain subsided, the casualty was placed onto a mountain rescue stretcher.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injured hiker was placed onto a mountain rescue stretcher.

A Buxton Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: “The stretcher-carry was made all the more difficult by having to lift the stretcher over a gate and then across the very narrow bridge to the road.

“The casualty was further assessed at the road head and opted for a member of their walking party to transfer them to hospital.”

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team are on call 24/7, 365 days a year. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the team relies on donations to continue its operations.

To find out more about the team, see www.buxtonmountainrescue.org.uk