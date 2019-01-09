Buxton Mountain Rescue Team pays tribute to ‘stalwart member who can never be replaced’

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team has paid tribute to one of its most senior members who has died after losing his battle with cancer.

The team called John Mayer a ‘stalwart member who can never be replaced’ following his death last year.

John served the charity for 54 years and his work was recognised with a long list of awards including the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

‘Life-long lover of the great outdoors’ and ‘skilled rock-climber’ John started with the service in 1965 when it had no base.

Friends told how he recalled waiting on Buxton Market Place for someone to arrive with knowledge of what the call-out was about and with some transport to get them up to the moors.

A spokesman for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team wrote on their website: “Eventually John stood down from the frontline action and took on a new role as call-out coordinator.

“Finally, as new technology made much of this role redundant, John took on regular checks of the team vehicles and rescue equipment, a task for which John was still volunteering just 12 months ago.

“Countless people unwittingly owe a great deal to John and his never stinting voluntary contribution.

“Throughout his half century of commitment to the rescue team John had the precious support of his wife Julie who was by his side to the end of his long battle with cancer.”