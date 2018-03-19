Buxton Mountain Rescue Team members help with birth of lamb

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team helped with the birth of a lamb during the cold snap over the weekend.

The team was asked to check on an elderly person at a remote farm near Buxton yesterday.

Two team members set off in their Land Rover but were only able to drive to half a mile from the farm and had to continue on foot through blizzards and thigh-deep drifts with fresh water and rations.

A team spokesman said: "On arrival at the farm, lambing was in progress.

"While assisting the farmer with feeding the sheep, one was found to be in distress.

"The team members helped the farmer with a difficult but successful lambing."