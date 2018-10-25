Buxton Mountain Rescue Team comes to aid of walker with ‘fractured ankle’

Members of Buxton Mountain Rescue team helped a female walker who suffered a suspected fractured ankle at Crowden Head.

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team received a call 2.34pm on Tuesday, October 24 and due to the weather conditions on the plateau requested the assistance from the Buxton Team.

A helicopter from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency was also called.

A passing male who had started the Pennine Way provided assistance until team members arrived, placing the casualty into a tent to protect from the increasing wind and rain.

The helicopter landed in Edale to transport Buxton team members close to the edge path, but due to weather conditions and poor visibility had to drop the team members in the lower reaches of Crowden Clough.

The team members then ascended to join other team members who were proceeding along Crowden Clough to Crowden Head.

Due to the onset of the weather a long carry off was required and members from Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist.

The casualty was packaged onto a stretcher and evacuated via the edge path above Crowden Clough, whilse 11 members of the group were escorted by two Buxton team members to awaiting team vehicles in Upper Booth.

The casualty was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.