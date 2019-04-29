Buxton Mountain Rescue team called to aid of stranded walker after injury

Pic from the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page.
The Buxton and Edale Mountain Rescue teams joined forces to rescue a stranded woman who suffered an injury while hiking.

The teams arrived at Kinder Scout at around 1.30pm on Friday (April 26) to rescue a woman who injured her knee while out walking with her family.

The woman was unable to walk further and given pain relief by crews who put her leg in a splint.

She was then placed on a vacuum mattress and carried on a stretcher to Edale where she was moved to a family vehicle to be taken to hospital.

