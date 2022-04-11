Buxton Mountain Rescue Team called out to collapsed runner and fallen climber

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team is a charity operation staffed around the clock by volunteers.

A rescue unit attended Rushup Edge just after midday on Saturday, April 9, following a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service, which was on the scene helping a competitor who collapsed partway through the 70th Birthday Bash.

Mountain Rescue spokesperson Darren Hunt said: “The casualty had been treated by the event’s medics before the ambulance crew arrived. The team assisted the crew to transport the casualty to the ambulance, which was situated on the Rushup Edge road. We’d like to thank the event medics who were quick to respond and provide initial care.”

Event medic Lindley Chambers later thanked the team for its work and added: “You will be pleased to know the lovely lady has been discharged and is very well.”

On Sunday, April 10, team members were enjoying some spring sunshine when a call came in regarding a fallen climber at the Roaches.

Darren said: “The climber had taken a fall from Right Route on the Upper Tier and landed at the base of the climb. Three response vehicles and 18 operational team members responded.

"On arrival at the casualty site, we were met by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and West Midlands Ambulance Service, who had administered pain relief to make the climber more comfortable.

“The casualty was then carefully placed onto the team’s stretcher and transported over the tricky, rocky terrain to the awaiting air ambulance in the adjacent field. We would like to thank nearby climbers who assisted the casualty.”