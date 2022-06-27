Buxton Mountain Rescue help injured walker after youngsters raise alarm

The woman was walking at Three Shires Head at around 2pm on Saturday, June 25, when she tripped while crossing the bridge and hit her head as she fell.

The DoE group, on a silver award expedition, witnessed the incident and sprang into action. With the casualty experiencing reduced consciousness, the quick-thinking teens climbed out of the valley to get a phone signal so they could raise the alarm.

Buxton MRT spokesman Darren Hunt said: “The group’s supervisor is a member of Buxton Mountain Rescue and, after making sure the team was called out, made his way to the casualty site to commence medical care.

Members of Buxton Mountain Rescue swiftly arrived on the scene to assist the casualty.

“Team members and response vehicles made their way to the incident, and with the permission of a local farmer, were able to park on a field close by.”

He added: “The casualty was placed onto the team’s stretcher and they made their way to the A59 to await the ambulance. We would all like to wish the walker a speedy recovery.”

Writing on Facebook later, the woman’s husband, Steve Young, said: “My thanks for getting my wife out safely and speedily. A night in Macclesfield General and she is home, six stitches to the head wound and a fractured eye socket.

“Thanks to the team and the hiking community that stopped and helped us we are truly humbled by the kindness and support.”

The woman was carried from the trail to the A54 where an ambulance took her to Macclesfield hospital.