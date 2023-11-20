News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING

Buxton Mountain Rescue deployed to fallen walker at popular Peak District beauty spot

Buxton Mountain Rescue attended an incident after a walker fell alongside the Edale Mountain Rescue team.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mountain Rescue teams were called by Derbyshire Constabulary to attend to a fallen walker with a lower leg injury in the upper reaches of Cavedale on Sunday, November 19.

The walker, who was from a large organised group, was quickly located and their ankle injury was splinted .

The casualty was then evacuated back towards Rowter Farm to meet their group transport which was going to take them on to a more local hospital in the Liverpool area.

Related topics:Peak DistrictLiverpool