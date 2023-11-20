Buxton Mountain Rescue deployed to fallen walker at popular Peak District beauty spot
Buxton Mountain Rescue attended an incident after a walker fell alongside the Edale Mountain Rescue team.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mountain Rescue teams were called by Derbyshire Constabulary to attend to a fallen walker with a lower leg injury in the upper reaches of Cavedale on Sunday, November 19.
The walker, who was from a large organised group, was quickly located and their ankle injury was splinted .
The casualty was then evacuated back towards Rowter Farm to meet their group transport which was going to take them on to a more local hospital in the Liverpool area.