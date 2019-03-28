Buxton man who lost both parents to cancer hosts charity night to fight the killer disease

A father-of-two who lost both his parents to cancer within two years of each other is hosting a charity night to help fight the killer disease.

Leighton Curtis, 52, lost his mum aged 25 then his dad just two years later and has vowed to do anything he can to ‘stamp it out’.

He is putting on a night of music with a buffet and raffle prizes at Buxton and High Peak Golf Club next month - with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

He said: “This is very close to my heart - I want to raise as much money as possible - we have to stamp cancer out somehow.

“It’s going to be a fantastic night but ticket sales are a bit slow and I just really want to do something - I’ll put a show on every week if I have to.

“We’ve all been touched by cancer in some way.”

The charity night will be held on April 16 at 7pm and features live music from singer Jo Claire, punk and rock covers band Rockin Red Rocket, and singer and songwriter Terry Dann.

There will also be a buffet and raffle with prizes including food hampers and much more.

Cancer Research UK is the world’s largest cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research.

The charity funds scientists, doctors and nurses to ‘help beat cancer sooner’.

Tickets cost £15 and are available by emailing leighton.curtis@hotmail.com.au or phoning 07973 203226.