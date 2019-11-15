Buxton gardening project aims to grow a sense of community

A new gardening project in Buxton is offering young people and adults the opportunity to do something great for their community.

Fairer for Nature is looking for volunteers over the age of 18 to help improve urban green spaces, particularly gardens, in the Fairfield area.

The project is aimed at encouraging participants to discover the nature on their doorstep, as a first step towards appreciating the countryside.

Jackie Wragg, South West Peak youth engagement officer, said: “Loss of wildlife nationally means that urban habitats, particularly gardens, are increasingly important.

"Getting young people involved with improving gardens helps forge a connection to nature and the community of Fairfield will have a better range of habitats to support native wildlife."

Volunteers can offer a few days across the year or give more time, and in return they will receive free training, including in first aid, and the chance to develop skills in leading groups.

“This is also a great opportunity for people who already have ‘green fingers’ and want to pass their knowledge on to younger generations," Jackie added.

"In particular we are looking for pairs of volunteers to lead small groups of four or five young people to work on one local garden in Fairfield.”

Fairer for Nature has been funded by Derbyshire County Council’s Action Grants Fund. It is a partnership between the Peak District National Park Foundation, the National Lottery Heritage-funded South West Peak Landscape Partnership, and the Residents of Fairfield Association.

Lia Roos, from the residents group, said: “Many elderly people are no longer able to look after or access their own gardens, introducing young people to help with gardening for wildlife will benefit everyone – enriching lives, beating loneliness and building a sense of community, and it will give nature a boost in our area.”

If you would like to volunteer, call Jackie on 07585 903 679, or email jackie.wragg@peakdistrict.gov.uk.