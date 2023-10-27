News you can trust since 1852
Buxton Fringe announces Annual General Meeting

Fringe organisers are hoping for a good attendance at the arts festival's Annual General Meeting.
By Stephanie BillenContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
The event takes place at The Green Man Gallery on Hardwick Square South, Buxton at 7 for 7.30pm. n Wednesday November 22, and represents a chance to celebrate the success of Fringe 2023 in the company of committee members, supporters, Fringe Friends and performers.

The important posts of Chair, Vice-chair, Treasurer and Secretary will be voted in as well as the committee itself, which is always looking for new members. The friendly AGM includes a chance to mingle with a glass of wine and take part in a Q&A with the team. It will be followed by an abbreviated committee meeting with newcomers welcome to stay and see how the Fringe works before deciding whether they want to join the committee.

The 2023 Fringe showcased 192 entries, up from 171 the year before, and was widely praised for its high-quality entries in every category from theatre to music and comedy to spoken word. 2024’s dates have been announced as July 3-21 with the Fringe website open for entries from December 1. See www.buxtonfringe.org.uk for full details.

Fringe officials Sandra Jowett, Stephen Walker (chair), Carole Garner and Jeanette HamiltonFringe officials Sandra Jowett, Stephen Walker (chair), Carole Garner and Jeanette Hamilton
Fringe chair Stephen Walker comments: "This is a great opportunity for Fringe fans to find out what makes the Fringe tick and to get involved if they want to. The Fringe is sustained by fresh ideas so we welcome all and encourage anyone, especially those who might feel underrepresented in the Fringe, to join us and help it to develop and stay relevant.”