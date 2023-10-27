Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event takes place at The Green Man Gallery on Hardwick Square South, Buxton at 7 for 7.30pm. n Wednesday November 22, and represents a chance to celebrate the success of Fringe 2023 in the company of committee members, supporters, Fringe Friends and performers.

The important posts of Chair, Vice-chair, Treasurer and Secretary will be voted in as well as the committee itself, which is always looking for new members. The friendly AGM includes a chance to mingle with a glass of wine and take part in a Q&A with the team. It will be followed by an abbreviated committee meeting with newcomers welcome to stay and see how the Fringe works before deciding whether they want to join the committee.

The 2023 Fringe showcased 192 entries, up from 171 the year before, and was widely praised for its high-quality entries in every category from theatre to music and comedy to spoken word. 2024’s dates have been announced as July 3-21 with the Fringe website open for entries from December 1. See www.buxtonfringe.org.uk for full details.

