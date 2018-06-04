Buxton company partners with college to mentor next generation of engineers

A Buxton company is to invest significantly in the recruitment of the next generation of engineers.

Working in partnership with Buxton & Leek College, Flowflex Components Limited has launched ‘Future Engineers’, a programme designed to motivate, mentor and train apprentices.

The scheme will lead to full-time jobs for students and ensure the company maintains strong numbers of skilled workers.

Steve Millward, manufacturing manager at Flowflex, said: “We are working closely with the college to recruit some youngsters to feed into our manufacturing base, with a view that they are the future of the company.

“A lot of very skilled people here are nearing the end of their careers so the new apprentices will likely be the managers, the supervisors and the setters of the future.

“We have plenty of work - and cash for investment - so there is a great deal of scope for people within the company to develop a career here.”

David Roberts, Business Development Manager at Buxton & Leek College, said: “We think this is a fantastic opportunity for our young engineers to work for a company that we know is really going to support them, pay them a decent salary, mentor them and give them every opportunity to move into a full-time job, with excellent prospects.”

The apprentices will continue to study at college one day a week, working towards a technical certificate in engineering – with the opportunity to improve their maths and English if required.

Steve added: “We imagine to get the sufficient people to run the factory in the future we will need to recruit two or three apprentices each year over the next eight to 12 years.”