Buxton FC v Kidderminster (red),John McGrath : John McGrath was left unhappy with Buxtons display and labelled it 'miles off'

Buxton boss John McGrath admitted his side were well off-the-pace during their FA Trophy defeat at Darlington.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cedric Main scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of full–time to send the Bucks crashing out.

It left McGrath bitterly disappointed by his side’s below-par second half display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team that turned up and Scunthorpe was not the team that turned up here, we were miles off it, but you can’t individualise players; it's us as a whole and as a management team.

“I thought we were ok in the first half and moved it well, but we were nowhere near good enough in the second half

“Goals change games and when you're not scoring goals you have to defend better than we did in the second half. It felt like it was attack after attack.

“We didn't have bravery on the ball in the second half. We didn’t play to our identity. You wouldn’t have known it was a Buxton team in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath also felt Buxton should have managed the closing minutes more effectively.

“We had possession on the corner of their box, we lost it and within two passes they are on the edge of our box and he puts it in the corner,” he added.

“It is really disappointing, we were all over the place shape wise. If its that late in the game you’d like to think we can see it through.

Buxton host Oxford City at the weekend with McGrath keen to put things right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will train and get the boys back in to watch the video back,” he added. “These are the games that we need to get right.

“The things that we work on week in week out, that wasn’t present today. If we had had an ounce of what we were good at we could have won. The boys are disappointed and so am I.

"We have a full week and we have to prep for Oxford City now.”

Keep up to date with the latest Buxton news each week on our website.