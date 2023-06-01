£2,913.60 was raised from donations raffles and sponsorship of the bikers taking part and sent onto Cancer Research UK. In the last twelve months £7,000 has been donated to Cancer Research UK Air Ambulance and Blood Bikes.

The club, now in its thirteenth season and was started by Buxton man Frank Hambleton who is the Chairman of the club, and run leader.

The club would like to thank the family of Michael Stead whose donation paid for the refreshments. They would also like to thank the management and staff of Haddon Hall Care Home Buxton who for years have allowed the club to use their drive for the start of the club runs in safety.

Buxton Motorbike Club members at the start of the run