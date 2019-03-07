Tourism hub set to open doors at Buxton’s Pump Room

Staff preparing to open the doors at Buxton Visitor Centre’s new Pump Room home are urging traders and accommodation providers to seek their help promoting their business to tourists.

The visitor centre - which is now returning to its historic home following the Grade I-listed gem’s restoration - is set to be open for business in mid-March.

As well as providing a more central location opposite the multi-million pound Crescent development where tourists can access information about Buxton and the High Peak’s attractions, the centre will also be an events venue.

The centre - which will be reopening its on-site well for visitors to take natural spring water - will also continue to host a programme of events including concerts.

Liz Mackenzie, development and events manager at the Crescent, said the centre was ‘not just for Buxton’ though.

She said: “We want to make sure accommodation providers and shops not just in Buxton but in the wider High Peak area are promoted - whether they be in Tideswell, Castleton or other places.

“Businesses should come and see us to see how we can work with them.”

The visitor centre will also be home to the Pump Room and Crescent Experience - where Buxton’s spa heritage will be ‘imaginatively brought to life’.

Businesses interested in working with the visitor centre and members of the public wanting more information should visit the website.