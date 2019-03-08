Tarmac to take on six new apprentices at Buxton site

As the UK celebrates National Apprenticeship Week, Tarmac has announced it will create six new apprenticeships at the company’s Tunstead site near Buxton.

At Tunstead, where there are three operations covering cement and lime manufacture and stone quarrying, Tarmac is offering six new apprenticeships, starting in September – five electrical and one mechanical position.

Each apprenticeship will last four years with all recruits undertaking a year of vocational training at Chesterfield College, as well as receiving expert technical on-site training in their chosen discipline.

Third-year electrical apprentice Sam Critchlow said: “Since joining the electrical engineering apprenticeship scheme at Tunstead, I have received incredible personal and technical support whenever I have needed it.

“The varying opportunities that each of the sections at Tunstead offer, are great for an apprentice as the equipment on is of varying technological complexity.

“Working at Tunstead I know that I will always have the tools that I need to do the job well and safely and that I will go home safe at the end of each day.”

Reg Gartside, Tarmac’s engineering services manager at Tunstead, added: “We are delighted to be able to continue to offer these apprenticeships at Tunstead this year.

“Our apprentices have personalised training and clear development that’s tailored to their strengths and ambitions. The scheme has a very successful track record with many completing their training and going on to take on permanent roles in our business.”

For more information about the Tunstead apprenticeships, call Marion Markham on 01298 768267.