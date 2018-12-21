Solicitors’ £46,000 donation to cancer charity The Christie

A legal practice which operates in the High Peak has donated £46,872 of dormant funds to The Christie Charitable Fund.

The donations by Chafes Hague Lambert Solicitors - which has an office in New Mills - will help to fund vital advancements in the fight against cancer, such as the delivery of an MR-guided linear accelerator, one of only seven in the world. This will enable The Christie to deliver more targeted and personalised radiotherapy for patients.

Dormant funds can result from a number of circumstances; for example, it could be that the amount is too small or the client doesn’t cash a refund cheque. After attempting to find clients to return the money to, Chafes Hague Lambert made an application to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to release the money to charity.

Practice manager Caroline Calverley said: “We explore every possible way of ensuring the money is given to the rightful owners but when our leads are exhausted, with the approval of the SRA we are delighted to give this money to The Christie.

“We have been donating these funds since 2012 and have now donated over £78,000. It is always an honour to support such a worthwhile charity and we are always delighted to do this for The Christie because so many of our employees’ lives have been touched by their amazing effort and support”.

Danielle Carney, of The Christie, said: “We are grateful that Chafes Hague Lambert continue to pursue the option of donating these dormant funds to The Christie. These types of donations enable us to carry out vital, innovative, exciting new work which directly benefits people affected by cancer, their families, our staff and the local community.”