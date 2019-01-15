Buxton's Marks and Spencer store facing closure

Buxton's Marks and Spencer store is facing closure, the company have announced this morning.

M&S said they were consulting with 46 staff at the Spring Gardens store over the proposed closure, which is part of the company's programme to reshape its UK store estate.

The news has been announced this morning

Julie Ridley, M&S Head of Region for Manchester, Cheshire and Staffordshire, said: “Proposing to close M&S Buxton has been a difficult decision. Over the coming weeks we’ll be supporting our colleagues and speaking to everyone individually to decide what is best for them.

“If the proposal goes ahead we will continue to serve customers from local stores and on M&S.com.”

The company said nearby stores to M&S Buxton include:

· M&S Macclesfield (12.1 miles, 22 mins away)

· M&S Glossop Foodhall (14.8 miles, 26 mins away)

· M&S Congleton Foodhall (17.3 miles, 28 mins away)