Bakewell jeweller named among country’s most powerful and inspiring businesswomen

The owner of a Bakewell jewellery business has been named on a list of Britain’s top 100 women entrepreneurs.

Roseanna Croft, 27, was chosen by F:Entrepreneur—a campaign celebrating women who own small businesses—for the inaugural #Ialso Top 100 list, building up to International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8.

She founded bespoke fine jewellery brand Roseanna Croft Jewellery in 2015, but has also been listed for her charity work, marathon running and motivational public speaking for young people.

Roseanna said: “I’m very proud to be recognised alongside all of these powerful and inspiring women.

“If there’s one thing I believe in, it is making the most out of life, so I find myself aiming high and setting big goals to achieve in order to inspire others to do the same.”

The list was inspired by the entrepreneurs’ tendency to say “I also” when describing their work as more than a single-job career during a conference for International Women’s Day 2018.

Roseanna has been growing her boutique business, based on Buxton Road, for the last three years after launching with help from the Prince’s Trust on the back her studies at Manchester College.

Already in her career, she has travelled the world gaining experience in goldsmithing, gem stones and luxury industries.

She now acts as an ambassador for the charity, raising money in marathons, speaking to other young entrepreneurs and even representing the trust in events at Buckingham Palace.

Her jewellery, which is all made by hand here in Derbyshire, has been worn by royalty and featured in the likes of Tatler and an upcoming Hollywood movie.

To browse Roseanna’s latest designs and learn about her bespoke services, go to roseannacroftjewellery.com.

Women doing more than a job

The aim of F:Entrepreneur is to showcase multi-achieving women with lessons which can help any small business founder. It was set up by Michelle Ovens, who is also director of Small Business Saturday UK and chair of the Small Business Charter.

Michelle said: “I am delighted to reveal the first ever #Ialso Top 100; the trailblazers demonstrating that entrepreneurialism is a space being reinvented by women. The stories of these women are incredibly inspirational and reach outside the traditional bounds of business, including cancer survivors, carers, and other people who do so much more than their day job. ”

See https://goo.gl/TBhVWc for the full list of pioneering women and their stories.