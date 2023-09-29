News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Blaze destroys New Mills family home

Four fire crews were called to a blaze in New Mills which gutted a family home.
By Lucy Ball
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday September, 26 crews from New Mills, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Glossop and Greater Manchester County got called to a house fire in New Mills at 7.15am on Albion Road.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “All residents safe and well including the dog.

“This property had working smoke alarms. Please make sure you have smoke alarms and check them weekly.”

Most Popular
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at a New Mills home on Albion Road. Photo New Mills Fire StationDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at a New Mills home on Albion Road. Photo New Mills Fire Station
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at a New Mills home on Albion Road. Photo New Mills Fire Station

Since the blaze New Mills Fire Station has shared a post on social media thanking Shaws the bakers in New Mills which kept crews supplied with bacon butties and brews and added it was ‘great to see the support from the local community’ during the incident.

Smoke alarms are available from DIY stores, electrical stores and most high street supermarkets and local Fire and Rescue Services can also advise on which one would be best suited to a person’s home.