Four fire crews were called to a blaze in New Mills which gutted a family home.

On Tuesday September, 26 crews from New Mills, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Glossop and Greater Manchester County got called to a house fire in New Mills at 7.15am on Albion Road.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “All residents safe and well including the dog.

“This property had working smoke alarms. Please make sure you have smoke alarms and check them weekly.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at a New Mills home on Albion Road. Photo New Mills Fire Station

Since the blaze New Mills Fire Station has shared a post on social media thanking Shaws the bakers in New Mills which kept crews supplied with bacon butties and brews and added it was ‘great to see the support from the local community’ during the incident.