Firefighters tackled a blaze in an industrial unit in the High Peak this morning.

Crews were called to Buxton Road in Furness Vale shortly after 10.30am and extinguished machinery which was on fire inside the unit.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were detained damping down hot spots and used thermal image camera to monitor the temperature once the fire was out."

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire service has not revealed what caused the blaze.