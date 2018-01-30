Big driving offender escaped from police three times before he was found under a duvet

A tall driving offender managed to escape from police three times before he was found under a duvet in a house.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 24 how James William Henchcliffe, 25, of Maynard Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, had been approached by police at New Bolsover, Carr Vale, after reports of his car having been badly parked but he fled.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “The incident occurred about 10am and police attended after seeing a Ford Fiesta badly parked and sticking out from a pavement and there had been a report of a vehicle being left illuminated on the street with its lights on.”

Mr Hollett added that the vehicle was followed a short distance until it was on New Bolsover, at Carr Vale, and they spoke to Henchcliffe because they believed he was over the drink-drive limit but he ran off.

Henchcliffe was caught by police, according to Mr Hollett, but he ran off again and he was caught again but police could not detain him because of his size and he went into an address and was found hiding under a duvet.

The court heard that Henchcliffe provided a drink-drive test sample but he was under the legal limit.

He admitted to police that he did not have any insurance and he had panicked because he feared he might have been over the drink-drive limit.

However, he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Labourer Henchcliffe told the court: “I just went to the shop. I should not have gone to the shop by driving. I risked it and got caught and panicked and I made it worse by running off and I should have just stayed there.”

Magistrates fined Henchcliffe £400 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months under the totting-up process because he already had six penalty points on his licence.