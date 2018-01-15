Bad weather leads to cancellation of Buxton Tuesday market

There will be no Tuesday market in Buxton this week because of bad weather.

As Derbyshire looks set to be battered by snow and strong winds this week and the Met Office has issued a weather alert, Buxton market has been cancelled for tomorrow - Tuesday, January 16.

A spokesman for Buxton Market said: “Due to the weather conditions forecast for tonight and tomorrow, we have no choice but to cancel the market on Tuesday 16th January.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience, we look forward to seeing you on Saturday.”