Appeal to trace driver after hit-and-run on High Peak roundabout

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who did not stop following a collision on a roundabout which connects the A6 and A623 at Barmoor Clough.

The incident happened just before 5.45pm on Sunday, November 4 between a Ford Fiesta and what police believe may have been a dark coloured Fiat Punto or similar car.

The dark colored car police would like to trace.

Officers were contacted by the driver of the Ford Fiesta, and have released an image of what they believe was the other vehicle involved in the hope they can trace the driver.

It is thought the car would have suffered some front end damage.

A police spokesman said: "Did you notice the collision, or see a vehicle like this in the area around the time of the incident? Do you have any information which could help with our inquiries?

"If so, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18*531998 and name of the officer in the case, PC Paul Dobson, in any correspondence."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.