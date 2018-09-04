Alton Towers releases details of line-up for this year's Scarefest

Families and adults alike will be in for a spooktacular time at this year's Alton Towers Scarefest.

The theme park has just released details of what visitors can expect from the 2018 event, with more attractions and live entertainment added to the programme.

Scarefest runs throughout October

New for this year is Project 42, an action-packed scare maze in Forbidden Valley where visitors will be invited to enter the underground Phalanx compound in a bit to outwit what awaits them inside. They’ll need to find a vaccination for the human test subjects, which have been infected by a mutant antidote and escaped and will need to use every shred of courage and determination to get in and out without contracting the infection.

A number of popular previous events will also be returning to the line-up, including:

Sub Species: The End Games (recommended for those aged 15+)

Altonville Mine Tours: Uncover the Legend of the Skin Snatchers (recommended for those aged 15+)

New attractions for all the family have been added to the line-up for this year's Alton Towers Scarefest

The Welcoming – Be Chosen (recommended for those aged 15+)

House of Monsters is also back for 2018 with a new extended scene. Families can join a vlogger-turned-monster-hunter on a spooky walkthrough experience, set in a maze of seven live shows with laughs, frights, theatre and special effects, as they go on a modern day quest. (Recommended for families with children aged 8 years and over.)

Thrillseekers looking for even more blood-pumping action will also get to experience latest attraction Wicker Man in the dark for the very first time, offering riders an intensified experience on-board the £16million wooden coaster as it spectacularly bursts into flames as riders pass through the six storey Wicker Man structure.

Scarefest 2018 will also see the launch of the CBeebies Land Monster Ball offering a fun-filled Halloween party for families as they join their favourite CBeebies Land friends Ubercorn, Bing and Hey Duggee, for spooktacular games, dancing and much more! They’ll also get to enjoy CBeebies Land’s many rides and attractions at dusk.

Visitors will have the chance to ride the park's new 16 million Wicker Man ride in the dark for the first time

The arrival of ‘Gretyl the Witch’ will also have kids in a spellbinding spin. She joins fellow characters Skelvin, Phil, Patch and Franklin as the Freaky Five in their Halloween playland, for ghoulish games, trick or treat activities, and spooky story-time.

Pop-up shows and flashmobs will also be taking place across the theme park, including the arrival of the eerie Galatica Airways Crew who will be at your service (whether you like it or not!). The washed-up motley Ghost Pirates will also be roaming Mutiny Bay and the re-awakening of boo-gying Alton Ancestors can also be seen in action.

Scarefest 2018 will take place on October weekends 6th and 7th, 13th and 14th , then each day from 19th October to 2nd November 2018 at Alton Towers Resort.