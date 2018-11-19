Action group opposes plans for new houses in Buxton

A group opposing plans for a development of 40 homes in the centre of Buxton is urging people to voice their concerns.

High Peak Borough Council wants to demolish existing buildings at its former depot on Market Street, which is also made up of a car park - leading to the loss of nearly 50 parking spaces.

However Higher Buxton Action Group - who oppose the plan - say the new houses will be completely out of keeping with the surrounding area while the town already struggles with a lack of parking.

There are also safety concerns around access to the development along busy Market Street - where cars park on both sides of the road and restrict visibility for pedestrians.

Kevin Skingsley, 55, a member of the group, believes the development could affect the Hollins Street access to the Cattle Market car park - which is often used by emergency services to reach nearby properties.

He said: “We are proud of our heritage in Buxton. Money has gone to the Crescent and Pavilion Gardens, but very little money comes up here to Higher Buxton.

“These properties are part of the street scene and are in keeping with our heritage.

“We would like to see them refurbished and turned into flats - I’ve heard there are local property developers who would be looking to make that happen.”

Kevin believes recent housing additions in an already congested town will put unbearable strain on its parking facilities and that the number of spaces should be increased rather than decreased.

He said: “It just doesn’t add up when you have developments for hundreds of houses on Harpur Hill and Waterswallows.

“This is a town centre site anyway and it is chock-a-block - especially with all the tourists we get.”

A design and access statement on behalf of High Peak Borough Council reads: “The site occupies an excellent and highly sustainable location set within an edge of town centre location which offers a wide range of services and amenities as well as a train station, providing connections to higher order settlements including Manchester.

“Remaining areas of land are part of a former council depot and comprise a range of dilapidated buildings and external storage areas.

“The buildings are degraded and in a poor state of repair.

“They are no longer fit for purpose and have outlived their usefulness.

“Opportunities to consider the retention of some public car parking within the site will also be considered.”

Kevin and other members of Higher Buxton Action Group have been distributing flyers in the local area to make others engage with the discussions around the plans.

To find out more and get involved, visit higherbuxtonactiongroup.co.uk.