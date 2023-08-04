News you can trust since 1852
A53: motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on key Buxton road

Police have issued an update on a crash that closed the A53 Leek Road for several hours.
By Oliver McManus
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses

Emergency services were called to the road in Buxton, at the junction with Holmfield, just before 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, August 3).

The crash involved a motorbike and a car with the ride of the motorcycle taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains there for treatment but the injuries are not life-threatening.

A large emergency service presence was visible at the scene of the crash: police, ambulance, and fire service crews all attended the incident.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The collision caused the A53 to be closed while investigation work was carried out, however it reopened just after 7.30pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police quoting reference number 23*481026.

People can report information using an online form, 101, or via Derbyshire Constabulary’s Facebook and Twitter pages..

