A very nappy Christmas for Derbyshire couples!

Five bundles of joy entered the world at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Christmas Day.

Among the couples celebrating was Alice Goodison, 39, and David Shirt, 63, who welcomed their daughter Hazel.

She was born at 10.55pm on the big day, weighing 5lb 4oz.

Alice, of Eccles Close, Hope Valley, said: "We're over the moon at Hazel's birth.

"She's very tiny.

"It's been a wonderful time but a very busy time.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their messages - and we'd like to thank the amazing staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital."

The other four parents who welcomed their babies requested not to speak to the media.