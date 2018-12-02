A Christmas Carol: In Concert will be aired in Derbyshire theatre by wandering players GreenMatthews

Talehted musical duo Greehmatthews bring a unique musical version of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Monday, December 3.

Using an array of both traditional and modern instruments and authentic musical arrangements, the musician-singers take this best-loved festive adventure back to its Victorian fireside roots, painting a vivid and evocative picture of Dickens’ world. A Christmas Carol: In Concert recaptures the simple Yuletide delights of fellowship, laughter and good cheer.

GreenMatthews (Chris Green - voice, guitar, mandocello and piano, and Sophie Matthews - voice, flute and English border bagpipes) are joined by special guest Jude Rees of Pilgrim’s Way (voice, oboe, melodeon). They use a magical blend of new lyrics, traditional midwinter English folk tunes and carol melodies to illustrate the transformation of flinty-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge into the epitome of the Christmas spirit – warm-hearted, generous and loving.

Both hailing from Coventry, Sophie and Chris, who have been married for four years, share a passion of music through the ages and are firm believers in the age-old power of narrative song to delight contemporary audiences.

Taking their cue from ancient troubadour tradition, they are 21st Century wandering players – touring their self-created shows extensively through the UK and Europe. Although their music and tales are rooted in the past, the performance is entirely contemporary, immediate, intimate and accessible to modern audiences.

Tickets to A Christmas Carol: In Concert are available by calling 01246 345222 or going online click here

