£4,000 donation helps Buxton Mountain Rescue Team smash drone appeal target

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team is on cloud nine after a campaign to raise funds for two operational drones smashed its £6,000 target.

The campaign has been boosted by a £4,000 community fund donation from Derbyshire county councillor Jim Perkins, in addition to the donations received through the rescue team’s website and an appeal run by Pure Buxton magazine.

A spokesperson for Buxton MRT said the drones would initially be used for training, as team-members develop the skills required to pilot the equipment.

“The technology should be a valuable asset to our organisation,” they added.

You can still support the appeal by visiting https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/buxtonmountainrescuedroneteam1.