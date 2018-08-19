150 young revellers found at illegal Peak District Rave

Three stolen motor bikes and 150 young people were found at an illegal rave in the Peak District.

In the early hours of today, Sunday, August 19 at around 2am Derbyshire Polcie and Neighbourhood Watch volunteers successfully found an illegal rave near Ladybower Reservoir.

A spokesman for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Successful Rave Patrol overnight with the support of the Peak District Neighbourhood Watch, Derbyshire Police Specials, Rural Crime and the SNT.

“At 2am small groups of young people were spotted near Ladybower Reservoir and after a comprehensive search, the rave was found with up to 160 young people.

“Details of the rave organisers were obtained and will be issued Community Protection Notices. Also three stolen motorbikes were located and seized.”

A spokesman for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team added: “The teenagers in attendance at the rave some were as young as 14.

“The unlit A57 at 3am in the morning whilst they were drunk was very dangerous and lots of accidents narrowly avoided.”

Special Constables, Neighbourhood Watch members and officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime team are carrying out joint patrols to help prevent or disrupt illegal raves and nuisance in the Peak District.

The crack down started in July and will continue throughout the summer until the early autumn at the potential areas which have been identified as a risk for an illegal gathering or party in the area.