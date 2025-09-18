One in three Brits may be at risk of B12 deficiency – but most have no idea

Vitamin B12 Awareness Day is on 23 September | Shutterstock

Many mistake symptoms for stress or ageing.

Ahead of Vitamin B12 Awareness Day on 23 September, a date acknowledged in the House of Commons record, Nature Provides has released new YouGov research that points to a simple story: risk is high, awareness is low, action is rare.

It comes as nearly one in three Brits may be at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency, yet most do not recognise the warning signs.

The nationally representative survey of 2,178 UK adults shows a clear gap between risk, awareness and behaviour:

Dietary risk: Around a third of Brits (26–30%) follow diets that may limit B12 intake, including vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian or reduced red meat.

Low action: Only 1 in 8 (12%) take a daily B12 supplement. Most never do.

Perception: Just 23% think they are personally at risk.

Confusion on symptoms:

Diet is only part of the picture. Even people who eat animal products can be low in B12 because of absorption issues, age-related changes or genetics.

For many, a bioactive B12 supplement, a form the body can readily use, can help. For some, a liquid bioactive B12 can also be easier to take and absorb.

Rachel Aceso says the vitamin is "essential" for energy | Nature Provides

Rachel Aceso, Certified Nutritionist and CEO of Nature Provides, said: “Vitamin B12 is essential for energy, cognition and nervous system health, yet it is often overlooked.

“The data shows many Brits are blaming tiredness, brain fog and poor memory on stress or ageing, when B12 deficiency could be the cause.

“What is not widely known is that even people who eat meat can be deficient because of absorption problems, age-related changes, or genetic factors.

“Up to half of Brits carry MTHFR gene variants that reduce how effectively they process vitamin B12.

“That is why choosing a bioactive B12 is so important. It gives the body what it can actually use, and the difference can be transformative.”

Dr Simone Raenker knows how easy it is to miss the signs.

She ate well, slept well and walked daily, yet she still struggled with exhaustion, brain fog and low mood.

Dr Simone Raenker missed the signs of deficiency | Apple Photos Clean Up

“I was doing everything right, eating healthily, sleeping well, walking daily, yet I felt constantly exhausted and foggy,” she says.

“I blamed myself, thinking I just could not cope with the demands of life. Doctors told me I was physically healthy, but I felt hopeless.

“When I switched to a bioactive B12 supplement, I noticed a dramatic improvement within days. It felt like someone had switched the lights back on.

“I had my energy, clarity and joy back again.”