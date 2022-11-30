Much celebrated, sometimes reviled but always talked about Netflix series The Crown has returned to our screens as the series makes it into the 90s. With the new season and new decade comes new drama as the Queen, then Prince Charles, Princess Diana, John Major and Dodi Fayed deal with the public scrutiny after Diana’s explosive interview .

With the setting now in the 90s, series creators have delved into both the look and feel of the decade, and given that Britannia ruled the airwaves throughout this period, then the music would also need to represent that era. Enter pioneering electronic London group Faithless , who were asked to remix Hans Zimmer’s’s now world famous theme for the new series.

“I could hear in my head how this mix could work around Hans Zimmer’s iconic and dramatic strings,” Sister Bliss from the group explained. “I dug around in the vaults and found lots of sounds and samples we actually saved from the 1990s when we were making our albums. I thought ‘these are genuinely good’, so I loaded them up for this remix of Hans Zimmer’s score.”

Speaking about ensuring that their remix retained the indelible, anthemic sound the group became renowned for with Insomnia and God Is A DJ , Bliss explained “We wanted this to be unapologetically Faithless and use some of the very original sounds that myself and Rollo made together.”

Touted as a “three-minute sonic journey that harks back to the sounds of 90s’ dance floors”, The Crown (Faithless remix) earned airplay this week on Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show , and a music video has appeared on YouTube channel Still Watching Netflix .

Who is starring in Season 5 of The Crown?

The full cast list for Season 5 of The Crown is as follows:

Imelda Staunton - Queen Elizabeth II

Lesley Manville - Princess Margaret

Jonathan Pryce - Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Elizabeth Debecki - Princess Diana

Dominic West - Plays Prince Charles

Olivia Williams - Camilla Parker Bowles

Jonny Lee Miller - John Major

Bertie Carvel - Tony Blair

Lydia Leonard - Cherie Blair

Anatoly Kotenev - Boris Yeltsin

Marcia Warren - Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Timothee Sambor / Senan West - Prince William

Claudia Harrison - Princess Anne

James Murray - Prince Andrew

Emma Laird Craig - Sarah Ferguson

Sam Woolf - Prince Edward

Humayun Saeed - Dr Hasnat Khan

Khalid Abdalla - Dodi Fayed

Salim Dau - Mohammed Al-Fayed

Andrew Havill - Robert Fellowes

Natascha McElhone - Penny Knatchbull

Oliver James - James Colthurs

Timothy Dalton - Peter Townsend

Ben Warwick - Jonathan Dimbleby

Andrew Steele - Andrew Morton

Prasanna Puwanarajah - Martin Bashir

Michael Jibson - Steve Hewlett

Nicholas Gleaves - John Birt

Richard Cordery - Duke Hussey, the Chairman of the board at the BBC

Victor McGuire - ‘amateur radio operator’ who gets the audio recordings of Prince Charles and Camilla talking intimately

How do I sign up to Netflix?

Netflix can be subscribed to on three different tiers:

Basic - £6.99

Standard - £10.99

Premium - £15.99

Netflix is advert free and can be cancelled at any time. For more information or to sign up, visit the Netflix sign-up page .