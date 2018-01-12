Your weekly horoscopes with Russell Grant

Find your zodiac sign and see what the week beginning January 15 has in store for you...

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

You’re about to take a step closer to realising a dream. Keep your eyes on the prize as this is what motivates you. Visualise the eventual reward and keep up the momentum for if you stop now you may never get it finished. Someone has the ability to make you laugh no matter how low you’re feeling. They will add sparkle to your days so arrange to spend some time in the evenings just being

together.

Taurus (April 21 - May21)

Try a different approach if conventional solutions to problems aren’t working. Don’t be shy about asking an imaginative friend for help. Their suggestions may sound weird at first, but give them a try anyway and the results could surprise you. People will pull together to complete jobs on time so make the most of this team spirit. A joint effort will be more productive than anyone

expected and as a result, an extra bonus could soon be coming your way.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Sharing your thoughts with enthusiastic people will boost your prestige. Take this opportunity to organise a recreational project. Your versatility will come in useful in a community event and your ability to think on your feet will please people in power. You sensed your luck was about to change and exciting news will confirm you’re even luckier than you thought. An unexpected

opportunity will be both challenging and rewarding. Have faith in your ability to succeed.

Cancer (June 22 - July 23)

It’s tempting to maintain the status quo because this makes you feel comfortable. This is also the reason why you won’t support plans to change your routine. Things can’t stay the same forever and people are getting restless. You may have to go along with their suggestions to break out of this rut. Inner peace can be cultivated when you have a supportive social network so do your best to make sure harmony prevails. A small sacrifice will pay off in the end.

Leo (July 24 - August 23)

Getting involved in a volunteer project will give you the “feel good” factor. You care passionately about a good cause, which is very sexy. Just don’t let this make you argumentative and be sure to temper harsh remarks with diplomacy. Pouring energy into outside interests could cause your best friend or partner to feel neglected. Ignoring the needs of someone you love can have

unfortunate consequences. One solution would be to treat your amour like royalty.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

You can‘t please all the people all of the time. Connecting with your own needs and desires should be your first priority. It’s important to listen to your inner voice and don’t feel guilty about putting your wants and wishes first and foremost. Your imagination is firing on all cylinders so try to devote a little time each day to creative projects. Cook a special dish, paint a drab room a different colour or enter a photography contest.

Libra (September 24 - October 23)

You wonder what your chances are of achieving a financial goal. On a scale of one to ten, it’s about eight. It will be a relief to know you can cover expenses and still have money left for a glamorous trip or luxuries. This is a great time to splash out on some new clothes. You’re very intuitive about family matters so if you sense a relative wants to make up an argument, extend an olive branch.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Why struggle alone when there is help available should you need it? Someone would like to show you a better way of doing things. The more flexible you are, the faster you get results. Take any opportunity to venture into unfamiliar territory. Your chances of meeting someone who will help you promote your skills are strong. Take extra care with your appearance later in the week as you’re likely to find yourself in the public eye.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

You or someone close will have good news about money. This may also mean you will be taking on new commitments. Hard work will satisfy your need to be active as well as boosting your income. Hosting a family gathering could be on the cards. Relatives will be counting on you to find suitable accommodation. Entertaining will bring out the best in you and spending time with family and friends will be great fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You’ve been going along with a situation that isn’t making you happy. Suddenly you will be given the freedom to do what you want. Any changes you make now will be to your future advantage. A prominent executive will recognise your talent and will reward you for it. At last you’re getting the recognition you deserve. Someone with your practical skills should not be relegated to the background so get used to being in the spotlight.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 19)

You crave peace and cooperation within the family. Make a start early in the week on keeping things harmonious. It might seem as if you’re the one who has to make most effort to please everyone but the sacrifice will be worth it. A secret will come out into the open and this will fill you with relief. Someone will admit to having made a mistake and will ask for your forgiveness.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Whenever your confidence starts to falter, a friend will be there for you. This relationship will help bolster your ego and through their support you will find the strength to stand up for yourself. A change of pace in the home or workplace will take some getting used to. It may be hard to get your head around all that’s happening but by the end of the week it will start to make more sense to you.