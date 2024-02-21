Travel the world hack from East Midlands Airport for under £1500

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In just 15 days and costing less than a one-way ticket to New York*, intrepid travellers can chalk off seven bucket list destinations using our great-value global guide.

Taking every leg of the trip exclusively on low-fare airlines, we’ve created a round-the-world itinerary for March 2024 costing just £1,475.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beginning at EMA on March 4, you will travel to Reykjavik, Boston, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Milan before returning to EMA on March 18.

You can fly around the world in 15 days from EMA for less than a ticket to New York

The cost does not include hotel accommodation, but you can save a few pennies by scheduling overnight flights so you can sleep on the plane and sightsee during the day. You'll also have to limit your luggage to a small carry-on bag to avoid additional fees. However, this has the added extra of allowing you to breeze past the baggage carousel on arrival, giving you more time to explore or catch the next flight.

Customer Services and Planning Director at EMA Mike Grimes said: “This travel hack just shows that East Midlands Airport really is the region’s gateway to the world, offering effortless, low-cost travel.

“Low fare airlines like those operating from EMA offer fantastic choice and great value to passengers on every continent and have truly opened up the world for everyone. We all now have the opportunity to take a bucket list trip like this and travel around the world without breaking the bank.”

Advertisement

The following example shows a round-the-world itinerary lasting 15 nights, starting and ending at East Midlands Airport (all details correct at January 31):

Advertisement

March 4 - EMA to Reykjavik-Keflavik - 07.25-10.15 (Jet2) £70

March 5 – Reykjavik-Keflavik to Boston 16.00-17.00 (Play) £193.07

March 7 – Boston to LA 18.00 to 21.50 (JetBlue) £222

Advertisement

March 11 – LA to Tokyo 10.35-14.25 (ZipAir) £320.76

March 13 – Tokyo to Kuala Lumpur 08.35-15.20 (Batik Air) £160.50

Advertisement

March 15 – Kuala Lumpur to Dubai 23.05-02.25 (Batik Air) £194.76

March 17 – Dubai to Milan-Bergamo 18.00-22.00 (FlyDubai) £284.29

Advertisement

March 18 – Milan-Bergamo to EMA 21.50-22.55 (Ryanair) £30.52

Total £1475.9