The New York city skyline at night

It was during an all too short fleeting visit back in 1999 that the city captured my heart and I'd vowed to make sure I returned to experience it properly.

So having the opportunity to spend a week there, exploring all that the Big Apple has to offer, as well as experiencing the legendary Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was a no brainer really.

Advertisement

My base for the week was the M Social Hotel Times Square - which is in a superb location, just steps away from Times Square and within easy walking distance of many of the other main attractions in Manhattan as well as subway stations. The modern, vibrant room featured one of the comfiest beds I've ever slept in - perfect for when you've had a full on day sightseeing! With warm friendly staff, and a rooftop terrace offering an incredible view over Times Square, the hotel provided a relaxing and welcoming break from the utter madness of one of the best cities in the world. And the fantastic rainfall shower was great for soothing those aching muscles and joints after walking miles too.

The view of Times Square from the M Social Hotel Times Square's rooftop terrace

It can often be difficult when planning a city break to know where to start, and how to fit everything in that you want to do. Thankfully this was made a lot easier with a CityPASS, arranged for me courtesy of the official guide to New York, nycgo.com.

The pass includes entry into some of the top attractions, such as the Top of the Rock observation deck at the Rockefeller Centre and the American Museum of Natural History.

Advertisement

But my first stop had to be the iconic Empire State Building. The CityPASS offers access to the 86th Floor Observatory and entry to the second Floor Museum, plus bonus same-night general admission so I was able to gaze out on Manhattan both night and day – with views which will just take your breath away.

I also used the CityPASS to take the ferry to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island and visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum – and booking couldn’t have been easier using the link provided in the confirmation email.

Advertisement

A visit to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island is well worth factoring in to your trip

Another highlight had to be the Thanksgiving parade – packed full of music and colour – all adding to an experience I’ll never forget!

Advertisement

*M Social Hotel Times Square offers rooms with a range of views from Hudson River to city or Times Square views. See www.millenniumhotels.com/en/new-york/m-social-hotel-times-square-new-york for all the details.

*Find out more about the CityPASS at www.citypass.com/new-york.

Advertisement

*Nycgo.com is the official visitor guide to New York, see www.nycgo.com for more.