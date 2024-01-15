Pick EMA this Blue Monday for an effortless getaway and improved customer facilities this summer

Blue Monday is the perfect time for holidaymakers to start to think about their next trip abroad - and East Midlands Airport (EMA) is raring to go with plenty of options and some exciting changes for the busy summer season ahead.

EMA will continue to offer the easy and convenient service it is known for, along with a number of new improvements for customers that will be ready in time for summer, including refreshed bar and toilet facilities.

Customers familiar with EMA know that for Spain the Balearics and Canaries, it has got them covered, with 14 destinations to choose from across the mainland and popular islands. Among the most popular are Alicante, Tenerife, Mallorca, Malaga, Lanzarote, Barcelona, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria. Greece, Turkey and Cyprus are also well served, with 14 destinations available for sun seekers, including Corfu, Paphos, Antalya, Kos and Kefalonia.

But there are plenty of other routes across Europe that passengers can fly to from EMA. If it’s a city break you’re after, you can consider Rome, Dubrovnik, Pisa, Verona, Paris, Berlin, Budapest, Geneva, Marseille, Reykjavik, Krakow and Riga, among others. Closer to home, there are also flights to Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Newquay, as well as to Jersey and Guernsey.

EMA customers are spoilt for choice with other beach holiday options, from Skiathos, Funchal and Ibiza to Faro, Kos and Corfu. And among more than 60 destinations in total, there are a few outside Europe including Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada in Egypt and Enfidha in Tunisia offering an alternative break.

Passenger numbers have been building back towards pre-Covid levels after strong summer and winter performances in 2023 – now on-track to top 4m by the end of March. Holidaymakers are therefore encouraged to book early for their holiday flights in 2024. The three main airline operators based at EMA - Ryanair, Tui and Jet2 - are growing the size of their operations this summer, with 23 based aircraft operating from the airport making it at full capacity.

Some early phases of a £120m five-year investment programme will be also completed ahead of the summer, including a refurbished Castle Rock bar area and toilet facilities, new seating, improved wi-fi for customers throughout the terminal, new trolleys, a new, larger JD Sports shop and extra boarding card readers to help things run even more smoothly.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “We are looking to build on a great year so far as we plan towards this summer.

“We will continue to focus on making the travel experience for our customers convenient and effortless, with the shortest possible time to clear security and start enjoying the departure lounge outlets before jetting off on their holidays.