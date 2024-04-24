New global connections opened up from EMA via Paris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charles de Gaulle (CDG) is one of the busiest airports in the world, offering connections to 276 destinations across the globe and served by more than 100 airlines. It is the principal hub for Air France which alone flies to more than 180 destinations from CDG.

Eastern Airways switched its Paris destination from Orly to CDG over Easter and since then, Air France has introduced the option to directly book a point-to-point journey, from EMA to any of its worldwide destinations via CDG, at www.airfrance.co.uk. This means that holidays in a wide range of places in America, Canada, South America, Africa, India, the Middle East, Far East and elsewhere are now an easy option via EMA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastern Airways connection to CDG also comes ahead of Paris hosting the 2024 Olympic and paralympic Games from 26 July to 11 August this year, with France becoming the focus for sports fans around the world.

Fly to Paris and beyond from East Midlands Airport

Steve Griffiths, Managing Director at East Midlands Airport, said: “Ongoing connectivity via a major European hub has been a strategic aim of this airport for some time. I’m therefore delighted that this partnership with Eastern Airways and Air France opens up global destinations within one stop of East Midlands Airport for our customers.

“While most of our customers will continue to choose us to effortlessly reach their favourite European holiday destinations, we hope they and new customers will be attracted by this new option to use EMA as the starting point for travel to destinations much further afield.”

Roger Hage, Commercial Director at Eastern Airways, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Air France and opening wider connectivity to Europe’s second biggest city for both business and leisure travellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first year has seen strong demand and notable growth throughout, which given the significance of Paris and France hosting the 2024 Olympics & Paralympics in the months ahead, the welcome move to Charles De Gaulle will help improve direct access year-round to France including Disneyland Paris.”

Advertisement Hide Ad