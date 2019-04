Here’s a list of ten of the best places (in no particular order) in Derbyshire for a romantic wedding that you’ll remember forever.

1. Shottle Hall Hold your wedding ceremony and reception at this breathtaking countryside hall. Plenty of packages available for a unique, intimate, magical and romantic experience.

2. Callow Hall Country House Hotel A unique country house hotel with an unrivalled setting and renowned restaurant. This gem is surrounded by 35 acres of private garden, fields and woodland.

3. The West Mill, Darley Abbey This no corkage charge wedding venue is situated in a stunning riverside location along the River Derwent with views over the historic mill weir.

4. Osmaston Park An entirely private Derbyshire wedding venue, the park offers a large marquee surrounded by views over lakes, woodland and parkland that are truly breathtaking.

