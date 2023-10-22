In keeping with Puro Sound Labs mission to protect consumers’ hearing, these headphones are made to protect young listeners’ eardrums from early hearing damage being volume limited to 85 dB as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

While the headphones are volume limited to the maximum safe listening level, they certainly do not compromise on sound quality.

The Puro Balanced Response® Curve technology is engineered to deliver the finest genuine studio sound with clear, crisp vocals and full dynamic bass suitable for all genres of music.

Additionally, the BT2200 Plus features a fully passive design which blocks 83 per cent of the ambient noise @ 1kHz just by wearing them, ensuring that users can listen to their favourite tracks, audio books or YouTube undisturbed, or find their own space in shared environments.

Designed with both comfort and style in mind, the BT2200 Plus headphones boast a lightweight, construction that truly stands the test of time. As well as a durable, supple protein leather headband and ear cushions, guaranteeing a comfortable listening experience while relaxing at home or on the go.

The BT2200 Plus also comes with interchangeable ear cups so children can switch from on-ear to over-ear for a better seal and more comfort. It also has a built in microphone, ideal for online learning and children will love the Daisy Chain sharing cable so favourite tracks and YouTube videos can be enjoyed with friends or siblings.