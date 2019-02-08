Take a look at this incredible Georgian country house for sale with indoor riding school perfect for equestrians - all yours for £2.5 million

Here’s your chance to own a magnificent ten-bedroom Georgian country house which has an indoor riding school and a cottage.

Stubbing Court at Wingerworth is a Grade II listed building and is on the market with a guide price of £2,500,000.

Stubbing Court, Wingerworth.

