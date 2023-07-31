Try these picturesque Peak District destinations named among the UK’s best holiday hidden gems

If you’re looking for a hidden gem to visit over the summer holidays, four Peak District destinations were named among the best in the country.

The third annual Hidden Gem Index has been unveiled by HomeToGo, with four Derbyshire destinations rising to the top of the crop.

Using exclusive search data from the marketplace with the world's largest selection of holiday homes, alongside extensive insights as to weather, activities, pubs and scenic settings, the Hidden Gem Index pinpoints picturesque and well-appointed places in the UK that have managed to stay more under-the-radar than most.

Hathersage achieved a lofty ranking of second place, Edale was rated as the fifth best, Tideswell was just behind in sixth place and Hartington came in at 13th.

While all of the small towns and villages that feature are located in National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, none appear in the list of the top 1,000 most-searched locations for summer 2023 and beyond.

These photos show why Hathersage, Edale, Tideswell and Hartington – some of the Peak District’s most scenic destinations – shot to the top of the ranking.

Hathersage was praised by the index for its "idyllic setting - surrounded by natural points of interest" including Surprise View and Stanage Edge.

Hathersage was also ranked highly for its "first-rate amenities and attractions, including a heated outdoor pool and a handful of highly praised pubs."

Edale was described as "an ideal base for hiking holidays" by the index. The village is "located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. Even the travel to this easily accessible gem, which has its own train station, is picturesque."

Tideswell is surrounded by beautiful limestone uplands, and is less than 10 miles away from both Buxton and Bakewell - two of Derbyshire's biggest tourist hotspots.