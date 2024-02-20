Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets for ‘Giraffe’ go on presale on Wednesday February, 21 and general sale at 11am on Friday February, 23.

Rob said: “This is gonna be a big old tour. It’ll be tough being away from the family for a while. Don’t get me wrong I love my children/podcast content providers but I do also enjoy a lie in and a hotel buffet breakfast. So I’m sure I’ll cope. I expect to put on about 3 stone from takeaways and drinking after the shows.”

Star of the consistently chart-topping podcast Parenting Hell, Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs and Celebs Go Dating, Rob will bring his brand new show Giraffe everywhere, from Buxton to Bromley, ensuring his audiences laugh and forget about their problems for a couple of hours.

Rob Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit 15 years ago and hasn’t looked back since. He’s a Sunday Times Bestselling author and hosts his very own BBC Radio 2 Show. As well as Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs, which he does with fellow comedian and best mate Romesh Ranganathan, the pair have also co-hosted The Royal Variety Performance - the first time two comedians had hosted the event together in over 30 years - and The BAFTA TV Awards 2023. Rob’s very own Sky show Rob Beckett’s Smart TV will air from February.

Rob can also be heard alongside his other comedy pal, Josh Widdicombe hosting their highly successful podcast Parenting Hell, interviewing fellow parents on their successes (or most likely failures) at parenting. With over 250 million downloads, guests have included: George Foreman, Katherine Ryan, Jonathan Ross and Jack Dee.

This year also sees Rob host his brand new Sky panel show Rob Beckett’s Smart TV. Each week big-name actors, comics, presenters and personalities join Rob, Alison Hammond and Josh Widdicombe to battle it out in a series of chaotic, trivia-infused rounds to discover who knows the most about TV.