Peak Cavern, colloquially known as the "Devil's Arse" is one of the country's most well known caves. The name was changed to Peak Cavern during the late 1800s, as to not offend a visiting Queen Victoria. Notably, it boasts the single largest cave entrance in Britain.Peak Cavern, colloquially known as the "Devil's Arse" is one of the country's most well known caves. The name was changed to Peak Cavern during the late 1800s, as to not offend a visiting Queen Victoria. Notably, it boasts the single largest cave entrance in Britain.
17 photos that show why the Peak District is the fastest-growing staycation hotspot

The Peak District has been revealed as the fastest-growing UK region for staycation bookings this summer, according to Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Published 5th May 2023, 15:12 BST

Bookings to the holiday let rental agency’s holiday homes in the region are up 102% year-on-year for the summer, with the most popular locations for family bookings including Bakewell, Buxton, and Matlock.

Graham Donoghue, CEO of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “Local economies, including those in and around the Peak District, can expect to enjoy a boost from holidaymakers this summer, with Brits choosing staycations over foreign holidays due to their affordability and the ease of travelling within the UK.

“From the stunning Chatsworth House to the hundreds of walking routes throughout the National Park, there is so much to keep holidaymakers occupied in and around the Peak District.”

And, as pictured below, with such stunning places to visit in and around the Peak District it is no surprise!

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

1. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

An enchanting Bronze Age stone circle located on Stanton Moor, between Matlock and Bakewell, where druids and pagans celebrate the summer solstice.

3. Nine Ladies Stanton Moor

An enchanting Bronze Age stone circle located on Stanton Moor, between Matlock and Bakewell, where druids and pagans celebrate the summer solstice. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6126277

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here.

4. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre

