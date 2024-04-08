Worksop’s highest-rated nail salons: 9 of the best places according to Google reviews

If you want to treat your talons check out our top rated nail salons in Worksop, according to Google reviews.
Published 21st Feb 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 13:11 BST

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which nail salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated nail salons based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.

The top rated Worksop nail salons

1. The best places to get a manicure

The top rated Worksop nail salons Photo: Adobe

Nittiya's Nails & Beauty has a 5 star rating from happy customers on Google reviews. Call 07894 742628

2. Nittiya's Nails & Beauty, Elmton Road, Creswell

Nittiya's Nails & Beauty has a 5 star rating from happy customers on Google reviews. Call 07894 742628 Photo: Submit

A popular choice Amelia Boutique can sort all your manicure needs. It received a 5 star review on Google. Call 07713 558141

3. Amelia Boutique, Long Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick

A popular choice Amelia Boutique can sort all your manicure needs. It received a 5 star review on Google. Call 07713 558141 Photo: Submit

Five Star Nails received a 4.9 star rating based on 17 reviews. Call 07444 246256

4. Five Star Nails, Bridge Street, Worksop

Five Star Nails received a 4.9 star rating based on 17 reviews. Call 07444 246256 Photo: Google

