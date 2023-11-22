Morrisons Buxton has a PJ Day for Children in Need
Children in Need is the BBC annual celebration to raise money for children’s charities across the UK.
BBC Children in Need’s vision is that children and young people in the UK have a safe, happy and secure childhood and the chance to reach their potential.
Their role in achieving this vision is by making grants to charities and other non-profit organisations that support and work with children and young people who are disadvantaged and face challenges in their lives.
One local organisation who have received a grant from Children in Need is Crossroads Derbyshire, who received a £99,330 grant which will provide intensive counselling sessions to children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse. Intended outcomes are to overcome long-term impacts of domestic abuse, reduce mental ill-health, and improve self-esteem.
Community Champion Robert Harrison said: "Thanks to everyone who donated money, and all the staff for creating a great atmosphere in store by wearing their PJ’s and onesies all day.
“Most importantly, we raised over £150 for a great cause."