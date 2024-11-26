Morrisons announces new national charity partnership with Marie Curie

Morrisons announces its new national charity partner, Marie Curie, with a shared ambition to improve end of life care for local communities. Chosen from over 100 charities, Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity.

The new three-year partnership aims to raise £15 million.

Currently, one in four people in the UK dies without the care and support they need at the end of life. The partnership will help to address this through three core areas:

Enhancing hospices across the UK

Providing more nurses and more expert care in local communities

Helping to create moments that matter at the end of life

Morrisons will be launching the partnership with various fundraising activities with its colleagues and customers including in store fundraising and collections during the Christmas period, . The retailer will also introduce an on-pack donation across its much-loved Rudi the Reindeer inspired range of products in time for Christmas giving, alongside an array of Christmas sandwiches and further products sold in its stores and online. For every product sold a percentage of the proceeds will go to Marie Curie to help people facing terminal illness and fund vital end of life care across the UK.

Matthew Reed, Chief Executive at Marie Curie said: “We are thrilled to announce our new national charity partnership with Morrisons. We aim to raise over £15 million over three years which is a first for us through a charity partnership. Our ambition is to help more local communities and families receive the best end of life care possible, whatever the illness, wherever they are.”

Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons CEO said: “I am delighted that Morrisons will be partnering with Marie Curie for the next three years. Our partnership will fund improvements to Marie Curie hospices across the country, create more moments that matter for those living with terminal illness and help fund more Marie Curie nurses in local communities.

Not only are we food makers and shopkeepers but we are fundraisers, supporting charities and making a difference to people's lives. Together we are aiming to raise £15 million, to help families get the best end of life care possible, whatever the illness, wherever they are.”

Jyoti Smith, who has pulmonary fibrosis and is cared for by Marie Curie at home, said: “I am so excited that Morrisons is Marie Curie’s new charity partner. I’m a foodie by heart, and one of my favourite obsessions is buying ingredients from Morrisons. Since I received my terminal diagnosis in 2016 when I was 25, my Marie Curie nurse Jenna has helped me a lot and I’m so thankful for all the work the charity does.

“Marie Curie nurses make all the difference. I encourage everyone to donate to Marie Curie in Morrisons so everyone can get the best end of life.”

Marie Curie care for people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer. The charity provides expert hospice and end of life care in people’s homes, in its hospices, and over the phone, ensuring people are free from unnecessary pain, and have the dignity and respect they deserve.