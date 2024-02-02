There are four noses to choose from.

A brand new plant-based Red Nose range – guaranteed to raise smiles as well as life changing money is available now with free one-day delivery for all customers on Amazon.

Collect all four fun characters and look out for the limited edition rare Gold Nose, boxes of four costs £8.

Other products include a dog bandana for £3.99 and a water bottle for £7.49.

The red nose dog bandana.

This year’s event takes place on Friday March 15.

A percentage of each product sold will go to Comic Relief to help tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people here in the UK and around the world.